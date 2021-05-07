COCKE COUNTY—General Committee members gathered Tuesday evening to discuss several items, including the potential of cutting the number of County Legislative Body members from 14 to seven.
Mayor Crystal Ottinger said the move could cut costs, as commissioners are currently paid $200 per month to serve the county. She also noted that voting would likely go smoother with a smaller group of commissioners.
“Commissioners have been looking at ways to cut costs and going from two commissioners per district to one could help with that,” Ottinger said.
“It’s sometimes difficult to have a quorum to hold meetings, or a super majority to get things passed. This doesn’t have to go before the General Assembly to be put into motion. We would just need a resolution and there would only be one available position per district in the next election. The money could be saved by the county, or you could increase commissioner’s pay to better incentivize individuals to run for these positions.”
Commissioner and committee chair Forest Clevenger agreed with the mayor saying it is difficult to get the majority of his fellow commissioners to agree on county related matters.
He said that many commissioners might not seek re-election in 2022, which would make this the perfect time to cut the number to seven.
The committee decided to further discuss the matter with the full CLB at their upcoming meeting.
Another cost cutting measure could be taken if the CLB decides to get rid of commissioners that serve the County Highway Department.
Clevenger said that laws recently changed, which has left the board with little to no power. He estimated that the county could save $18,000 per year by eliminating the positions.
Commissioner Gayla Blazer fears that doing so would leave citizens without representation when it comes to road issues in their district.
“People usually call there road commissioner so where or who would they call when they have issues? Would that create another position at the Highway Department to handle the call volume? If so, then I can’t see this as being cost effective,” Blazer said.
Commissioner Casey Gilliam works for the Highway Department. He encouraged his fellow body members to reach out to road commissioners to get their opinion on the issue. He also made a motion to send the discussion to the full CLB for consideration.
Continuing the theme of the meeting, the committee then discussed the possibility of combining Cocke County Circuit and Sessions Court offices to save additional funds.
Clevenger recently spoke with Circuit Court Clerk Kristy Nease, who said her office could handle the day-to-day operations of both departments. He said that some positions would transfer from one office to the other. The biggest savings would come from removing the elected official from Sessions Court.
Clevenger said that Frankie ‘Peachie’ Cody is not seeking re-election next year so this is the time to consider the move.
He asked for Nease to speak with County Finance Director Heather McGaha to see how much money combining the offices could save.
Former Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Derrick Woods addressed the committee about the possibility of paid retirement insurance for county employees.
Woods said the county school system currently offers this to all teachers who work within the system for 30 years and retire at the age of 60.
The system pays for five years of insurance coverage until the individual is eligible for Medicare.
The county pays a portion of the insurance for each employee, which amounts to $7,400 annually per individual.
He said money that is remitted each year from budgets would help cover the retirement insurance for employees.
“I reviewed the county budgets over several years and there is usually $200,000 or more left over each year,” Woods said.
“You could create a surplus of revenue each year as employees wait to receive insurance during their probation periods, and others either retire or leave a department. This would put the rest of the county on a level playing field with the school system.”
Woods noted that additional revenue would be saved once the individual at the higher pay rate retires and a new employee comes in at a lesser amount.
Commissioner Clevenger liked the idea proposed by Woods, but said the county uses remitted funds to operate in the next fiscal year. He feared a shortfall if the money were allocated for other purposes.
Clevenger proposed a buyout for county employees that have other insurance options available through a spouse or outside source. He said the county could save thousands per employee if they decline their option for insurance.
The commissioners will continue their discussions at the next CLB meeting.
The full body will meet on May 17 at 6 p.m. in the Cocke County High School auditorium.
