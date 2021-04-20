COCKE COUNTY—County Legislative Body (CLB) members met Monday evening where they voted to move forward with the sale of portions of the county owned “Jack Farm” property.
Companies contacted Partnership President Lucas Graham inquiring about the property and its availability. Certain portions of the land are in a flood plain and floodway, which caused the county to forgo using the property for industrial development decades ago.
In one transaction, a total of 34 acres will be sold at a price of $5,000 per acre. Graham said the land would be improved by the company purchasing the acreage, which could be used for future development.
The next offer came from a local company to purchase the remaining acreage that will not be used for a county jail/justice center.
The company will pay $1,000 per acre due to the work that will be needed to make the land usable.
“The lower price is due to the amount of dirt that will need to be brought in to make the site work,” Graham said.
“The purchase price also comes with the addition of 200 jobs and a total investment of $12 million. They are also asking for no tax abatement in the deal.”
The contract for the purchase comes with a clause that makes full payment of $5,000 per acre mandatory if the company does not build on the site or honor their promise of 200 additional jobs.
Graham said the starting pay for positions with the company is around $15 per hour with some reaching the $22 mark.
Commissioners discussed the idea of allocating the money for tourism development in the county once the pieces of property are sold.
The body has considered increasing the hotel/motel tax in the county to create funds for the same purpose.
Commissioner Gayla Blazer suggested saving the money to possibly help decrease property taxes for residents.
“The hotel/motel tax hasn’t been raised since 1980,” Blazer said. “The law says if it’s raised it has to go towards tourism. We could knock some off the property tax rate with this money and tax people coming in who don’t live here. We need to look at helping the people of our county.”
The body voted to suspended the rules to take a vote on the hotel/motel tax increase. The motion to increase the tax from 3% to 5% failed.
Commissioners Norman Smith and Forest Clevenger said the proceeds could be used this year as an experiment to show that tourism development will increase revenue for the county.
They believe it would help ease the fears of cabin owners who would be impacted by the tax increase.
No further motion was made on the allocation of the funds.
The body approved several budget transfers and amendments for the county and school system.
Commissioner Clevenger had concerns over the ESSER 2.0 plan submitted by the schools.
The system received $6.7 million in Federal funds to be used for COVID related improvements and summer school programs to help with learning loss.
Patricia Ellison, Special Education Supervisor for county schools, said the ESSER expenditures have been approved by Federal and State offices, as well as the County Board of Education. The final approval was needed from the CLB.
Clevenger’s main concern was over the $600,000 allocated for bonuses for school system employees.
“For me, I would like to have this brought before the Finance Committee to review things and know exactly where this money is going,” Clevenger said.
“There are a lot of improvements needed for buildings and you have $600,000 going toward bonuses. A lot of county employees aren’t getting anything.”
Ellison said the bonuses would go to every employee in the system, not just teachers. She also noted this would be a one time expenditure.
Commissioners approved the ESSER 2.0 funds, but requested that Ellison come before the Finance Committee to discuss the specifics of the plan.
Over $2.7 million of the overall funds will go towards facility improvements as the school system readies for the third round of Federal funding.
The county received $1 million during the first allotment of stimulus funds, and expects to see a significant increase in the second round.
Leaders are still waiting for further direction from State officials on how the money can be spent.
It is possible that the funds could be used for water, sewer and broadband improvements.
If so, Graham has asked that some of the funds be reserved for water lines and a gravity fed sewer system for the new innovation park.
The County Legislative Body will meet again on May 17 at 6 p.m. in the Cocke County High School auditorium.
