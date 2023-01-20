Lady Vols 1

Tennessee’s Jordan Horston logged 14 points and 10 rebounds on Thursday night in Knoxville, as the Lady Vols took down Florida at Thompson-Boling Arena.

 UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee used a 26-16 third-quarter burst to pull away and claim a 74-56 victory over Florida in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night to remain undefeated in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball play.

The Lady Vols won their eighth straight game and opened 7-0 in SEC play for the second year in a row. Those league starts are the best by UT since opening 13-0 in 2014-15.

