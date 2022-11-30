Shoplifting: NPD was dispatched on Nov. 23 to Walgreens concerning a theft from the store. Employees stated a Black male used a fraudulent debit/credit card to appear to purchase items valued at $431.05 on Nov. 18. The male can be seen on security camera checking out items via card reader, but no money was paid toward the items. No warrants issued at this time.

Drug, narcotic offenses/driving while suspended or revoked/manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine: An officer was patrolling the area of Lincoln Ave on Nov. 23 when a black Chevrolet Tahoe with window tint that appeared to be in violation was observed. The driver, Terry Eugene Pack, was found to be driving on a revoked driver’s license due to DUI. Pack was placed under arrest and verbal consent was given for a front to back vehicle search. Three games of what is believed to be methamphetamine was found under the steering column. Pack was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.