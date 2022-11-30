Shoplifting: NPD was dispatched on Nov. 23 to Walgreens concerning a theft from the store. Employees stated a Black male used a fraudulent debit/credit card to appear to purchase items valued at $431.05 on Nov. 18. The male can be seen on security camera checking out items via card reader, but no money was paid toward the items. No warrants issued at this time.
Drug, narcotic offenses/driving while suspended or revoked/manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine: An officer was patrolling the area of Lincoln Ave on Nov. 23 when a black Chevrolet Tahoe with window tint that appeared to be in violation was observed. The driver, Terry Eugene Pack, was found to be driving on a revoked driver’s license due to DUI. Pack was placed under arrest and verbal consent was given for a front to back vehicle search. Three games of what is believed to be methamphetamine was found under the steering column. Pack was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.
Contempt of court warrant: On Nov. 23 an officer was patrolling the area of W. Hwy 25/70 near the Clevenger Cut off when a driver operating a Ford Taurus with no seatbelt was observed. Upon stopping the vehicle on Judd’s Lane, contact was made with the passenger, Carry D. Sutton, who was known to have an active warrant for contempt of court out of Cocke County. The warrant was confirmed and Sutton was transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
Driving under the influence: An NPD officer was dispatched on Nov. 23 to the Ole Smoky Warehouse in reference to an intoxicated male outside the front door. Upon arrival, a black Lincoln with the headlights on was observed wrecked in a ditch on the property. A male, identified as Gary Craig Woods, was sitting at the picnic table with his pants undone while arguing with a female. A strong odor of alcohol was coming from Woods’ person and his words were slurred. The female identified herself as Woods’ ex-girlfriend and stated she works at Ole Smoky Warehouse and does not know why Woods showed up at her workplace. She stated Woods just came from a rehab in California the night before. Officers had to assist Woods in standing and walking to the patrol car. The keys to the Lincoln were found in Wood’s pocket. Woods was transported to Cocke County Jail. The vehicle was shown to have no insurance upon running the license plate.
Shoplifting: An officer responded on Nov. 24 to Food City West in regard to a shoplifter. The manager stated a Hispanic female with a small child came into the store and put several grocery items inside a shopping cart and proceeded to check out. The manager stated the female scanned the items and walked out the door without paying. The manager said the female left in a light green Ford Escape with a butterfly sticker on the driver side glass.
Driving under the influence/drug narcotic offenses/possession of controlled substance schedule IV: An officer was dispatched on Nov. 24 to 714 West Hwy 25/70 (Moe’s Market) in reference to a male slumped over behind the wheel of a red Ford sedan. A male asleep behind the wheel with the engine running was observed. Police had to knock on the window several times to wake up the male, identified as William Denton. Denton admitted he had taken a Xanax approximately one hour before driving to the store and handed police several more blue pills packaged in a clear, plastic baggie that he kept in the sunglasses compartment. The pills were identified as 2mg Alrpazolam. Denton had slurred speech and trouble keeping his balance. Field tests were conducted and Denton performed poorly. He was placed under arrest. Denton originally agreed to provide a blood sample, then stated he wished to refuse because he was “afraid to get into more trouble than he was already in.” Denton was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Failure to appear warrant: On Nov. 24 officers were dispatched to Newport Manor regarding an unwanted visitor. Contact was made with Justin Dockery regarding the incident and dispatch advised he had an active warrant for failure to appear. He was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex. He was advised he was banned from Newport Manor Apartments.
Public intoxication/driving while suspended: Officers were dispatched on Nov. 26 to Weigels at 910 Cosby Highway in reference to an intoxicated male. Dispatch advised the male was standing next to Pump 8. Upon arrival, a white male was observed leaning over the truck of a white vehicle with his eyes closed and his mouth open. The vehicle keys and gas cap were laying on the ground and the gas pump also laying on the ground. The male, who identified himself as Drury Whitlock after being awakened, appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. He openly admitted to having taken a prescription muscle relaxer before arriving at the gas station and that this driver license was suspended and he did not have insurance on the vehicle. He was observed to have trouble staying awake. He was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail.
Domestic assault: Officers were dispatched Nov. 28 to the area of 6th Street regarding a domestic assault. Upon arrival, contact was made with Dannion Niles and his girlfriend, Audreianna Hawkins, who could be heard arguing at 310 Washington Ave. Niles stated Hawkins assaulted him. Hawkins stated Niles assaulted her by grabbing her and not allowing her to leave the residence. Hawkins stated she was trying to get her kids and leave the residence when she was forced back into the residence located 408 College Street. She was able to get her kids and started walking toward 6th Street when Niles continued to follow her. A witness stated she heard Niles yelling and cursing at her. It was determined that Niles was the aggressor and was placed under arrest.
Child support warrant: A traffic stop was conducted Nov. 28 on a Dodge Nitro for a light law violation. The driver was identified as Matthew Presnell, who was found to have a warrant for child support out of Cocke County Chancery Court. Presnell was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
