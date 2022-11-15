BRISTOL, Tenn. – Carson-Newman men's basketball (1-1) took an early lead and never surrendered it defeating King University (0-2), 86-74 Saturday evening inside the Student Center Complex.

"The defense set the tone," Carson-Newman head coach Chuck Benson said. "What I'm most proud of is our response to our opening night loss. I thought we responded well, and I was really pleased with how our guys brought it tonight. The tone was set with our defense early in the first half and I'm happy with our performance.

