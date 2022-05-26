THIRD GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Cheyenne Fogleman, Layna Major, Tobias Robison, Olivia Shaver, Addison White, Journee Webb, Jaylyn Southerland

HONORS: Savannah Cole, Garrison Hall, Colton Hurst, Joseph Perry, Paisley Wilkes, Laeyla Prater

FOURTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Peyton Smith

HONORS: Colby DeVary, Tenley Blazer, Katie Crosby, Zaiden Bucker, Grant Chapin, Morgan Smith, Kenadie Williams

FIFTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Emma Calfee, Shane Patterson, Allie Rymer, Isabella Sane, Josie Shaver

HONORS: Hannah Bevins, McKendra Britt, Melanie Hall, Ethan Helton, Jaidyn Kemmer, Haidyn Penton, Millie Cook, Madison Gee, Zaylie Holt, Benjamin Lewis, Kaydence Penton, Peyton Phillips, McKinley Smith, Josephine Walton

SIXTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Camie Crosby, Drayden Shurley, Tanner Blazer, Vanessa Fox, Levi Sutton

HONORS: Ethan Chapin, Charlie Collins, Madison Darnell, Ryan Rodgers, Madison Foster

SEVENTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Laylani Holt-Penalba, Elizza Cook, Mylee Sprouse

HONORS: Ryan Barrett, William Birchfield, Arabella Faustino, Allie Holt, Brody Hudson, Addison Hurst, Raeann Inmon, Ryleigh Mooneyham, Jude Oliva, Ruby Ruggles, Cagen Williams

EIGHTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Christian Cole, Riley Collins, Abigail Hall, Haley Huff, Autumn Phillips, Dylan Turner, Jackson Coy, Abbigailla Rodgers

HONORS: Aiden Blanton, Ashton Buckner, Vivian Garland, Logan Helton, Amber Holt, McKenzie Livingston, Coulter Oliva, Kyler Squires, Hydie Valentine, Kylie Vinson

