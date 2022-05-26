Centerview Elementary Honor Roll May 26, 2022 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THIRD GRADEHIGH HONORS: Cheyenne Fogleman, Layna Major, Tobias Robison, Olivia Shaver, Addison White, Journee Webb, Jaylyn SoutherlandHONORS: Savannah Cole, Garrison Hall, Colton Hurst, Joseph Perry, Paisley Wilkes, Laeyla PraterFOURTH GRADEHIGH HONORS: Peyton SmithHONORS: Colby DeVary, Tenley Blazer, Katie Crosby, Zaiden Bucker, Grant Chapin, Morgan Smith, Kenadie WilliamsFIFTH GRADEHIGH HONORS: Emma Calfee, Shane Patterson, Allie Rymer, Isabella Sane, Josie ShaverHONORS: Hannah Bevins, McKendra Britt, Melanie Hall, Ethan Helton, Jaidyn Kemmer, Haidyn Penton, Millie Cook, Madison Gee, Zaylie Holt, Benjamin Lewis, Kaydence Penton, Peyton Phillips, McKinley Smith, Josephine WaltonSIXTH GRADEHIGH HONORS: Camie Crosby, Drayden Shurley, Tanner Blazer, Vanessa Fox, Levi SuttonHONORS: Ethan Chapin, Charlie Collins, Madison Darnell, Ryan Rodgers, Madison FosterSEVENTH GRADEHIGH HONORS: Laylani Holt-Penalba, Elizza Cook, Mylee SprouseHONORS: Ryan Barrett, William Birchfield, Arabella Faustino, Allie Holt, Brody Hudson, Addison Hurst, Raeann Inmon, Ryleigh Mooneyham, Jude Oliva, Ruby Ruggles, Cagen WilliamsEIGHTH GRADEHIGH HONORS: Christian Cole, Riley Collins, Abigail Hall, Haley Huff, Autumn Phillips, Dylan Turner, Jackson Coy, Abbigailla RodgersHONORS: Aiden Blanton, Ashton Buckner, Vivian Garland, Logan Helton, Amber Holt, McKenzie Livingston, Coulter Oliva, Kyler Squires, Hydie Valentine, Kylie Vinson Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Third Grade Fourth Grade Honor Roll Fifth Grade School Peyton Smith Centerview Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition The Newport Plain Talk To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
