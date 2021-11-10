The County General Committee met Monday evening to discuss fund usage for the Parrottsville library project.
The County Budget Committee voted to allocate $150,000 in federal funds towards the Parrottsville library during their October meeting. That amount would be taken from the $750,000 in federal funds that were awarded to the county to help with COVID relief. This particular sum can be used for a wide variety of projects as opposed to American Rescue Plan dollars.
Commissioners had concerns over the amount of the donation which they discussed during the October County Legislative Body meeting. Many thought that other libraries in the county could use additional funding.
Forest Clevenger, General Committee vice chair, supported using the funds for the project after Mason provided a brief overview of the situation. He recommended that the county move forward with providing the $150,000 donation with one stipulation. Clevenger asked for $5,000 in additional funds be given to the Library Board to cover the replacement of the HVAC unit at Cosby library.
