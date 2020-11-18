'A Charlie Brown Christmas'
Cast members of 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' have been working diligently since September waiting for the opening night of their performance. Cast members in the front row from left are Eli Mathers, Jayden Smith, Cayton Griffin, Kaeden Davidson, Braden Jenkins and Daniel Stinson. In the second row are Aiylan Thompson, Ashtyn Davidson, Shiloh Ballance, Mia Thacker, Harris Rutherford, Rachel Hunley and London Trosclair. In the rear are Colton Trosclair and Ethan Stinson.

 Newport Theatre Guild

NEWPORT—Cast and Crew, the youth arm of the Newport Theatre Guild, invites everyone to come see their production of "A Charlie Brown Christmas" on December 4 and 5.

The children have been hard at work since September preparing for the production. There are social distancing protocols in place for the performances and masks will be required of audience members.

Performances are at Cocke County High School. There are two evening performances, starting at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and also a matinee on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $12 and available at www.newporttheatreguild.com.

The performance will also feature dancers from the Newport Dance and Cheer Academy STARZ team.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" is directed by Hillery Griffin, music director Leandra Brown.

