Hoops central 1

Santiago Vescovi and the Vols will take on Florida on Wednesday night in Gainesville. 

 UTSports.com

Coming off an undefeated week in front of its home crowd, No. 2 Tennessee hits the road once again this week, traveling to take on Florida on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch Wednesday's game on ESPN2 and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst) will have the call.

