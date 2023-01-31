Coming off an undefeated week in front of its home crowd, No. 2 Tennessee hits the road once again this week, traveling to take on Florida on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.
Fans can catch Wednesday's game on ESPN2 and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst) will have the call.
Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action.
Taking a brief hiatus from conference play this past Saturday for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC) defeated No. 10 Texas in front of a sold-out crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena, 82-71. Senior Olivier Nkamhoua exploded for a career-high 27 points on 12-of-15 shooting, while All-America candidate Zakai Zeigler had his third-career double-double with 22 points and 10 assists. The Vols have now won six of their last seven games against AP top-10 opponents.
Since Rick Barnes took over the reins of the program prior to the 2015-16 season, Tennessee is 8-2 against Florida, including a current streak of three wins in a row. Wednesday marks Tennessee's first game at Florida since Jan. 19, 2021 and first time in front of a non-reduced capacity crowd at Exactech Arena since Jan. 12, 2019.
Tennessee returns to Thompson-Boling Arena for another home top-25 matchup this Saturday, taking on No. 25 Auburn. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN.
THE SERIES
• Tennessee leads its all-time series with Florida, 80-58, dating to 1927.
• But when the series is contested in Gainesville, the Gators hold a 36-26 advantage.
• Tennessee is 1-4 in its last five trips to Exactech Arena, with the lone win in that span coming in 2019, when the Vols were ranked No. 3.
• The Volunteers won last season's lone meeting, rallying from a 13-point deficit to post a 78-71 victory in Knoxville.
• Santiago Vescovi was 5-for-8 from 3-point range in last season's win over Florida. His 23 points tied a then-career-high.
• The Vols have won six straight SEC true road games (nine straight SEC games away from home including the 2022 SEC Tournament).
• In SEC road games, the Vols are undefeated and allowing only 54.0 points per game.
• Tennessee's four-game win streak is the longest active win streak among league teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.