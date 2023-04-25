Spring sports photos By Jake Nichols NPT Sports Editor Apr 25, 2023 Apr 25, 2023 Updated 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cocke County’s Anthony Steinbacher looks to pass a Carter defender during the Fighting Cocks’ win against the Hornets.CCHS photo 1 Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor Cocke County’s Mariah Thornton looks to hand the baton to a teammate during a relay as part of the Dale Legg Invitational at Anderson County High School on Friday, April 21, 2023. Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor Cocke County’s Taylos Thomas tosses a pitch for CCHS baseball in a matchup against Grainger on April 17, 2023. Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor Cocke County’s Piper Stahlin looks to return a serve in a match against Jefferson County on Monday, April 10, 2023, at JCHS. Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor Cocke County’s Hailee Hartsell tosses a pitch against Jefferson County on Monday, April 17, 2023, at CCHS. Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor Cocke County’s Evan Miller runs during the Dale Legg Invitational at Anderson County High School on Friday, April 21, 2023.CCHS photo 6 Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor Cocke County’s Leo Campos (11) goes for a header against Northview Academy on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Kodak. Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor Cocke County’s Cooper Chambers returns a serve during a match against Jefferson County on Monday, April 10, 2023. Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor Cocke County’s Zeke Cortez (27) reacts after being hit during a bunt attempt in a matchup against Grainger on Monday, April 17, 2023. Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor Cocke County’s Taylos Thomas preps for time in the batting cage during preseason practice at CCHS. Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Check out some shots from Cocke County and Cosby spring sports in this special addition to this Wednesday paper. All photos courtesy of Jake Nichols for The Newport Plain Talk. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology Photography Sports Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition The Newport Plain Talk To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.