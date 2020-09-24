Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Meeks Way concerning a domestic disturbance on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Deputy Zach Magouirk came in contact with Sarah Fields, 32, who said her boyfriend, Michael Cordero, 36, allegedly grabbed her and attempted to drag her to a bedroom following an argument. Cordero was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Warrants served: Dalton Wade Fox, 27, Pleasant Grove Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to comply with child support and violation of probation (two counts) on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Fox without incident.
Vandalism: Anita Green, 55, Cosby Cut Off Road, filed a vandalism report with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Deputy Dylan Norton spoke with Green, who said as she returned to her residence, she noticed someone had vandalized her mailbox. The estimated value of the mailbox is $100. A suspect was mentioned.
Vehicle theft: A 1998 Jeep Cherokee was reported stolen to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Lt. Max Laughter spoke with Ryder Campbell who said he allowed Acile Sneed, 44, to make repairs to the Jeep at his garage on Huff Hollow Road. According to the report, when Campbell checked on the vehicle, he noticed it was gone. Campbell said he confronted Sneed about his Jeep and Sneed said he thought Campbell picked up the Jeep because he observed two males stop at the garage with one male leaving the scene in the Jeep. Sneed told deputies he left the keys under the floor mat of the vehicle. The theft is under investigation.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
