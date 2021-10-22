A fundraiser has been planned to help support a Special Christmas Trip for Karen Chamber's Extended Resource Class.
The cook out style fundraiser will be held on Saturday, October 30 at the Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department. The event will begin at 12 p.m. that afternoon.
Cheeseburger or hot dog meals will be available with baked beans, chips, drink and desert for $8. All proceeds from the fundraiser go to support the trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.