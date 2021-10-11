NEWPORT—A local mother is looking for ideas and donations to help support a child friendly Halloween party for children.
Kim Strange hopes to hold the event for K-8 children throughout the community.
The event will be held on Saturday, October 30, from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Unwind Acres at 106 Circle Road in Newport.
Strange plans to have games, fun activities, Halloween crafts, free candy and spooky Halloween music that evening. Activities will also include a Halloween costume contest.
Food items planned for the party include hot dogs, chips cookies, cupcakes and drinks.
"I love children; as well as being passionate about those in our community," Strange said.
"Any ideas help, and donations would be much appreciated."
For more information or to donate, contact Strange at 423-608-2584.
