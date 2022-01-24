Vincent Bryan penned the lyrics to the song "In My Merry Oldsmobile" in 1905, and it depicted the growing attraction of the American people for the automobile. The love affair that Americans have for their vehicles continues still.
Surprisingly, the earliest ancestor of the automobile is dated 1672 when the first steam-powered vehicle was invented. Over the next two centuries different automobiles were developed, but by the 1890's they were being made available for purchase by the public.
Even if the song was published in 1905, there was not an automobile Newport until 1909. It, a Reo, belonged to Dr. J.M. Masters. This vehicle has a history. It had actually been ordered by another citizen and was shipped here by train COD, but when it arrived, the purchaser could not pay for it and Dr. Masters did. How do you think Dr. Masters' six sons, all young men, felt having the only car in town? For a time, it was called "the" car.
The second car was a Chalmers that Mayor George F. Smith owned. He, too, had sons who probably kept it in operation! The third car was a Maxwell owned by Dr. C.T. Burnett. The late Hugh Allen recalled that by 1913 or 1914, cars in Newport were not a rarity. Because cars needed to be repaired, Dr. Masters' son, Wilford and Herbert, established the Newport's first garage, which was located on McSween Avenue where the courthouse parking lot is now. Another early garage was operated by W.C. McNabb on the corner across from Resurrection Gym.
Where did folks get these cars?
In the earliest years, the cars had to be ordered, and as previously mentioned, shipped in by train. With this growing interest, there was the prospect to make money. Those who had the franchise for certain cars couldn't establish a dealership in every town, but they could retain agents in the towns.
In 1912 Studebakers could be ordered from Donaldson and Holtsinger in Morristown. W.C. McNabb and John B. Susong advertised as automobile agents, Chalmers and Metz respectively. In 1914 Art Fisher was the agent Overlands and Harley-Davidson motorcycles. In 1918 Duncan and Greer Hardware were the Chandler agents.
Research shows that over the years there have been numerous automobile manufacturers and makes, most of which did not succeed. This article will mention some of the ones that have been sold in Newport.
FORD: My grandfather came to Newport from Morristown in December 1915 to open Cocke County Motor Company, a Ford dealership. It was owned by J.B. Neill, R.D. Price and E.G. Price of Morristown, John M. Jones of Newport and C.H. Baker of Knoxville. Neill and Price had the Ford franchise for five East Tennessee counties. Cocke County Motor Company was in business until 1962. In that time, they were in six different locations, all on Broadway. Dr. W.A. Nelson and Charles Kickliter held the franchise next as Kickliter Ford. They sold the dealership in 1985 to Lee Willis, Willis Suggs and Jim Carroll and it became Liberty Ford. In 1988 the agency was sold to Rusty Wallace, who moved it to Dandridge in August 2016
CHEVROLET: D.G. and J.S. Allen were agents for Chevrolet in 1923. In 1927 J. Lacy Myers and Wilford Masters opened a Chevrolet dealership on McSween Avenue in the former Masters Garage. They later purchased the corner building were the dealership remained until1968. Mr. Myers purchased the Masters interest in 1940. John Abe Teague entered the business in 1947 and became a partner in 1954. They moved to a new location in 1968; the building is now Memorial Baptist Church. Mr. Myers was honored by Chevrolet for his 50 years in 1977. After his death in 1978, Mr. Teague purchased the interest on the Myers heirs and it became Teague Chevrolet, Mr. Teague died in 1980 and in 1981 the dealership was purchased by Cleo Stinnett and became Stinnett Chevrolet.
PONTIAC: J. Beecher Carpenter established Gateway Pontiac at the Gateway Garage. Gov. Ben W. Hooper had built the building about 1929 for his son Ben Jones Hooper, who died in 1931. Carpenter also sold some Studebakers at first. The Carpenters sold the business to Bill Whitson and Dr. Fred M. Valentine, Jr. in 1972. The building was heavily damaged by a tornado in 1976 and then later moved to a new building in Wilsonville. Whitson Pontiac closed in 1981 and Cleo Stinnett obtained the franchise.
HUDSON: Fred S. Fisher had a Hudson and Essex dealership on the corner of McSween and Broadway, in the building better remembered as Myers Chevrolet. By 1938 Bill Sims and Cam Porter were selling Hudsons, DeSotos, and Plymouths. This agency closed in 1940. Another Hudson dealer in the early 1950's was Enice Steele who sold Hudsons, Jet, Terraplane and Essex. His business was Steele Motor and Body Company.
OLDSMOBILE: Paul Rhodes opened an Oldsmobile dealership across from the present Newport Plain Talk location. It was a branch of his larger dealership in Radio Center in Morristown. The business here closed in 1960.
WILLYS/GMC: Neil Harper and Julian Rice sold Willys cars in the mid-1930's. In 1950 Vernon Fox was selling Nash cars, Willys Jeeps and station wagons and GMC trucks in a building located where Newport Dance Academy and Daybreak Properties are now.
RAMBLER: In 1964, J.D. Miller, Floyd Douglas and Joe Weems established a dealership selling Ramblers and GMC trucks in the former Cocke County Motor building. Later Miller obtained full ownership and moved the business to Wilsonville.
DODGE: The Masters brothers had the Dodge franchise, but in 1927 it was taken over by Joe Kyker, who continued to sell Dodges until 1948 when he began selling Buicks. Kyker started out where Wilma's Florist is. He later was on the site of the proposed new library and in 1943, he moved to the building occupied by the tire company next to the Newport Plain Talk. Connie Overholt and Jake Wilds next gained the Dodge franchise. They were to the west of Kyker Motor Company until they moved to the Art Fisher Garage building. They closed this agency about 1955.
BUICK: Joe Kyker began selling Buicks in 1948. His son-in-law Charles Kickliter joined the business in 1951 and Joe Kyker, Jr. joined in 1960. Kyker Buick was sold to Lee Willis and Willis Suggs in 1989; they operated Pioneer Motors on the Knoxville Highway until Cleo Stinnett purchased the business in 1992.
CHRYSLER/PLYMOUTH: Bill Sims and Cam Porter sold Plymouths before 1940. Vard Calfee and T.E. Freeman established City Motor Company which sold Chryslers and Plymouths in 1954 on the corner across from Diana's Beauty Shop. This agency closed in 1954. That is when Parrott Motor Company began selling them. They had opened in 1949 selling Studebakers and later added DeSotos. This agency closed in 1966. The site of the building is now the parking lot for the Newport Plain Talk. Newport Chrysler- Plymouth opened in 1966 as a partnership of Charles Rhyne, Jr, Bill Williams and Fred Valentine, Jr. The Calvary Baptist Tabernacle in on the site now. The partnership sold Newport-Chrysler to Ted Russell and Jim Allen who operated it as Allen-Russell until they sold it to Cleo Stinnett in 1970, who operated on that site until 1986 when he moved to the present site.
The Stinnett family operates Newport's only automobile franchise dealership, handling Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Chevrolet and Buick.
