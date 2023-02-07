The sixth-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team travels to the state's capitol for a midweek road battle, taking on Vanderbilt Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.
Fans can catch Wednesday's game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Pat Bradley (analyst) will have the call.
Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action.
Tennessee (19-4, 8-2 SEC) bounced back from a midweek road loss last week with a 46-43 home win over No. 25 Auburn on Saturday. On a day where both teams struggled offensively, Josiah-Jordan James recorded the fifth double-double of his career with 15 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.
Wednesday's matchup is Tennessee's second against Vanderbilt this season, as the Vols recorded a 77-68 win over the Commodores in Knoxville on Jan. 10. Overall, Tennessee has won 11 straight over Vanderbilt—tied for its longest win streak in the history of the series.
Up next, Tennessee is back home for another Saturday SEC showdown, taking on Missouri at 6 p.m. ET inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will be televised on SEC Network.
THE SERIES
• Tennessee leads its all-time series with Vanderbilt, 129-75, dating to 1922. This is the 205th meeting.
• Only 181 miles separate UT's Thompson-Boling Arena and Vanderbilt's Memorial Gym.
• Tennessee has won 13 of the last 14 meetings in this series, including each of the last 11. The 11 straight triumphs match UT's longest win streak in the history of the series (also 1943-49).
• The Volunteers are riding a six-game win streak at Vanderbilt's Memorial Gym.
• The Vols have out-rebounded the Dores in each of the last eight meetings.
• During the Rick Barnes era, Tennessee has held Vanderbilt to an average of 67.1 points per game (1,073 points in 16 games).
• The Vols are riding a 12-game win streak against in-state opponents.
• Tennessee will return to Nashville next month for the 2023 SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
SCOUTING REPORT
• The Vols have held the No. 2 spot in the NCAA's NET ratings since Jan. 3.
• Tennessee has two wins over teams with a current top-10 NET rating—No. 8 Texas and No. 10 Kansas. UT is one of only seven teams in the country that can claim that.
• During SEC play, Tennessee leads the league in scoring defense (55.1 ppg), free-throw percentage (.765) and assists (15.9).
• Zakai Zeigler averages a league-best 6.7 assists during SEC play while ranking among the league leaders in both steals (2.0, 3rd) and assist/turnover ratio (2.91, 4th).
• Only twice in program history has Tennessee reached the 20-win mark on Feb. 8 or sooner—2018-19 (Feb. 2) and 2007-08 (Feb. 5).
• In its last 26 games against SEC opponents, the Vols are 23-3 with wins over every league opponent except Alabama (no meetings).
• The Vols are riding a 21-game win streak on the linear SEC Network.
