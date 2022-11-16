Drug/narcotic offenses: While doing a check Nov. 10 of a camping spot for homeless people on Jim Town Road, contact was made with Robbie Price. A check with dispatch revealed Price had five active warrants for his arrest. He had four failure to comply with child support warrants out of Cocke County and a capias warrant. Price was found to have what appeared to be four grams of suspected methamphetamine in the left pocket of his shorts and three grams of suspected marijuana in his left front pocket along with two needles and a glass pipe. Price was then placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
Drug/narcotic offenses: On Nov. 10 police were dispatched to Weigel’s in reference to a possibly intoxicated male in the parking lot. Upon arrival an officer was flagged down by employees who stated that a male had entered the store, was nodding off, talking to himself, throwing his hands up in the air randomly. The officer was shown cell phone video of the suspect, John Player, who was observed to be nodding off while standing and having a difficult time standing up without falling. Contact was made with Player, whose eyes were observed to be constricted and did not react to light. He was sweating, skin was clammy and continued to have difficulty standing. Player volunteered that he had a syringe in his pocket. It was found to contain .5 grams of suspected heroin and two gabapentin pills. Player did not have a prescription for the gabapentin pills. He was placed under arrest and two more syringes were located inside his sweatshirt located on his bicycle.
Drug/narcotic offenses: On Nov. 10 shortly after 3 a.m. police were dispatched to the area of the Cocke County Jail Annex in reference to a suspicious person on the property. The officer was flagged down by a corrections officer who stated he observed a male wearing all black walk out from behind the Cocke County Jail Annex and onto River Street. Contact was made with Charles Gorrell who gave inconsistent statements about why he was on the property. Previously, on Jan. 17, this officer arrested Gorrell for climbing the annex fence and bringing contraband into the facility where he was then trespassed. Gorrell stated he forgot he was trespassed. He voluntarily opened his backpack and a syringe was observed sticking out of another smaller backpack. A search of the backpack revealed 2.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 3.4 grams of suspected marijuana, four syringes, a cut straw, two used baggies with meth-like residue and a glass narcotics pipe in addition to electrical tape with two bags of tobacco. Jail staff found four balls of tobacco wrapped in seemingly identical electrical tape on the roof also being thrown into the recreational yard. Gorrell openly stated he was paid around $40 to get the items into the jail.
Drunkenness/public intoxication: Officer made contact with Wesley Hall on Nov. 11 after dispatch had received several calls on a possible drunk male at various locations on West Broadway. Hall admitted to having consumed alcohol and stated he had been dropped off in the area by his girlfriend after an argument. The officer gave Hall a ride to his residence on Carson Spring Road. Shortly after, CCSO received a call of a male asking for money at a gas station at the end of Carson Spring. Shortly thereafter dispatch received another call of a male at Time Out Travel Center asking for money and was possibly drinking alcohol. Dispatch advised the caller said the male was requesting an ambulance and he became belligerent with the ambulance crew. Upon arrival, Hall was seated on the sidewalk of the gas station and next to him was an open and uncapped bottle of liquor and a soft drink. Hall was placed under arrest for public intoxication and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: On Nov. 11 an officer responded to Walmart in regard to a theft. The store’s loss prevention manager advised he observed an unknown male on video select a pair of boots and exit the store without purchasing them. The male removed the boots from the box and discarded the box in the shoe section. He exited the store with the boots on his feet and got into a black Jeep Grand Cherokee. Total value of the theft was $74.98.
Shoplifting: The manager at Walgreens reported a male he identified through a pharmacy pickup as Ricky Ray McGaha had stolen a pack of razor blades and a pair of sunglasses. He stated he observed McGaha at the razors messing with the package, he then placed the box back on the shelf and acted like he was looking at other merchandise. The manager found the box was missing the razors from it. He also found a tag that he stated McGaha had removed from a pair of sunglasses on the shelf. McGaha then left without paying for the items. The loss was valued at $26.98. The manager showed the officer a still shot of the male leaving the store and it was verified to be the suspect.
Larceny: Officers were dispatched Nov. 13 to First Street for the residence beside the duplex using power. Officers spoke to the owner regarding several people using power from the duplex he owns. He stated he’s had several encounters with several different suspects using power from his building and being on his property. An orange power cord was observed going from the duplex to Patricia Niering’s residence. She stated she knew nothing about the power cord and that she had multiple residents living at her property. A citation was issued to Niering for theft under $1,000. Officers have been called to the residence several times for the same issue. She has been given several warnings.
Drug/narcotic offenses/simple possession: Officers were dispatched on Nov. 14 to 366 West Broadway for a possible intoxicated man asleep in the vehicle. While knocking on the window in an attempt to wake up the male inside, drug paraphernalia was observed in the center cup holder. The subject, Reece Brown, did eventually respond and opened the door at which time a strong odor of suspected marijuana was noted. A search of the vehicle found an Altoids tin containing suspected methamphetamine and a cut straw. Two pipes were located in addition to a blue Camel brand tin that was inside a green crown royal bag on the front passenger floor board containing six pills suspected to be 300 mg Gabapentin. A black crown royal bag in a black backpack on the passenger seat was found containing one-half of a suspected 600 mg Gabapentin pill, one-third of a suspected Alprazolam pill, two digital scales and a pipe. Brown was taken into custody.
