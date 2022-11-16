Drug/narcotic offenses: While doing a check Nov. 10 of a camping spot for homeless people on Jim Town Road, contact was made with Robbie Price. A check with dispatch revealed Price had five active warrants for his arrest. He had four failure to comply with child support warrants out of Cocke County and a capias warrant. Price was found to have what appeared to be four grams of suspected methamphetamine in the left pocket of his shorts and three grams of suspected marijuana in his left front pocket along with two needles and a glass pipe. Price was then placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.

Drug/narcotic offenses: On Nov. 10 police were dispatched to Weigel’s in reference to a possibly intoxicated male in the parking lot. Upon arrival an officer was flagged down by employees who stated that a male had entered the store, was nodding off, talking to himself, throwing his hands up in the air randomly. The officer was shown cell phone video of the suspect, John Player, who was observed to be nodding off while standing and having a difficult time standing up without falling. Contact was made with Player, whose eyes were observed to be constricted and did not react to light. He was sweating, skin was clammy and continued to have difficulty standing. Player volunteered that he had a syringe in his pocket. It was found to contain .5 grams of suspected heroin and two gabapentin pills. Player did not have a prescription for the gabapentin pills. He was placed under arrest and two more syringes were located inside his sweatshirt located on his bicycle.

