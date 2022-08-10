NEWPORT — Brazen Stewart couldn’t remember the name of the newspaper. But that wasn’t important.
What was important? What the outlet forecasted: an 0-10 record for the 2022 Cocke County football team.
Stewart did not take kindly to such a pessimistic prophecy for his senior season.
“That’s disrespectful,” snarled the wide receiver. “Very disrespectful. The team they’ve got us losing to, that’s a team we beat last year.”
But Stewart is looking to notch a few more wins this season — enough to at least finish with a winning record for his final year as a member of the Fighting Cocks.
As mentioned, head coach Scotty Dykes has talked of similar goals, “maybe even sneaking in(to the playoffs) as a 2- or 3-seed.”
To make such a leap, Cocke County will need a plethora of playmakers.
Done and done.
“We’ve got guys on the edge with Brazen Stewart, Lakken France, Tucker Hembry, Kendrick White, Johnson Rivera — a number of guys can make plays,” said Dykes after CCHS’ first scrimmage of the year at Gatlinburg-Pittman. “We’ve just got to figure out a way to get them the ball in space and do that.”
Granted, Stewart may be a late bloomer there. He dealt with a back injury and an ankle fracture last season, and he noted this preseason that he feels “about 70%” healthy.
Even at his current range, though, the rising senior can leap skyward to haul in touchdown passes like he did in both preseason scrimmages.
Still, the guy who threw Stewart the ball on those nights has been known to make a few plays of his own, too.
In the second scrimmage against Unicoi County, Baylor Baxter rolled out and threaded the needle on a pass to White — slicing the kind of throw that leaves Dykes excited for Baxter’s potential this year.
“I think he’s one of the better quarterbacks in East Tennessee period, but when he’s on the move like that, he makes a great pass,” said Dykes of Baxter. “It was a great play.”
But so were a couple hard runs by Donovan Ramsey and Oren Hazelwood, who punched in the first score of the preseason against G-P.
“(Oren) and Donovan bring a little electricity to us that we haven’t had,” Dykes said with a grin. “Somebody that can take the ball and go 50, 60 yards. That makes the offensive coordinator or head coach look good, so we like that.”
Any coordinator or coach also generally prefers for his offense to earn several chances to touch the ball.
Cocke County fills that niche nicely on defense, boasting a wealth of experience at linebacker and a noticeable grit that will be essential this year.
That position group is made up of a whopping seven players. Granted, only three of them — Jacob Robertson, Ethan Hall (the lone senior in the group) and Carson Devotie — can be starters.
“It definitely starts with those three,” said Keller, who added that his group also holds several hungry younger players and a core group of raw freshmen.
No matter the age of each player, though, Keller has reinforced leadership skills that he wants to translate to the rest of the defense.
“We’ve been working not only on the field, but off the field with leadership qualities and just trying to lead a team,” noted Keller. “I definitely feel like we’ve built some depth and some good leadership back there.”
That leadership showed — and spread — in spades during the Unicoi County scrimmage, as the CCHS defense faced multiples situations backed up against its own end zone.
Still, the Fighting Cocks prevailed, showing what Dykes called “fight and determination.”
“And those,” he said, “are things that help you win football games.”
