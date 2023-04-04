Wells 1

Transfer Destinee Wells recently signed to continue her collegiate career with the Lady Vols, who bowed out of the NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16 this season. Wells comes to UT from Belmont, where she was a three-time all-conference performer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women’s basketball head coach Kellie Harper confirmed that she has received an SEC Grant-in-Aid (GIA) and Institutional Financial Aid Agreement (IFAA) from highly-regarded transfer point guard Destinee Wells.

The 5-foot-6 Wells, a three-time all-conference performer while at Belmont University, hails from Lakeland, Tenn., and Houston High School. The No. 10-ranked player on ESPN’s list of top players in the transfer portal will be a senior in 2023-24 but retains the option of using the additional year the NCAA granted to players due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

