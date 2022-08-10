The left’s legislative strategy is simple: give the bill a positive name and hope people don’t find out what’s actually in it. In 2010, President Obama’s Affordable Care Act gave hope of lower medical costs but resulted in higher healthcare prices for everyone. Last year, the For the People Act invoked imagery from the Gettysburg Address but included policies that posed a danger to democracy. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 – the latest “Build Back Better” rebrand and the subject of the Senate’s marathon voting session this past weekend – follows the same pattern. Democrats think they can get away with yet another bait and switch because they assume Americans either aren’t smart enough or don’t care enough to see what’s going on. They’re wrong on both accounts.

In Tennessee, folks are frustrated with President Biden for willingly breaking his campaign promises. While he repeatedly stated he wouldn’t raise taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 a year, this month’s “Build Back Broke” rehash makes struggling households foot the bill. More than half of the bill’s tax revenue will come from families earning under $400,000, and middle income households can expect billions in new tax increases.

