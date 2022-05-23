Shylee Weeks recently finished her sophomore season on The Hill and received one of the top honors in the district. Weeks was named the Offensive Player of the Year in 1A District 2. She was also named Co-MVP on the All-Tournament team.
Reese Michaels had her fair share of highlights during the 2022 campaign, including a perfect game in the opening round of the district tournament. Her performances led her to being named All-District, as well as Co-MVP honors for the All-Tournament team.
Shylee Weeks recently finished her sophomore season on The Hill and received one of the top honors in the district. Weeks was named the Offensive Player of the Year in 1A District 2. She was also named Co-MVP on the All-Tournament team.
FILE PHOTO
Ava Krawczyk made several spectacular grabs throughout the 2022 season, which garnered her Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1A District 2.
FILE PHOTO
Reese Michaels had her fair share of highlights during the 2022 campaign, including a perfect game in the opening round of the district tournament. Her performances led her to being named All-District, as well as Co-MVP honors for the All-Tournament team.
FILE PHOTO
Kylee Cornwell was one of three Lady Eagles players to be named All-District and All-Tournament teams for her play throughout the 2022 campaign.
MATT WINTER
Olivia Hicks' stellar defense at second base and production at the plate led her to being named All-District in 1A District 2, and she also earned a spot on the All-Tournament team.
MATT WINTER
Kaymen Moss' lock down defense in center field during the district tournament landed her a spot on the All-Tournament team for 1A District 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.