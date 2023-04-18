NFL Players 1

NFL football players Jason Kelce, left, and Ndamukong Suh attend the league's Broadcast Bootcamp at the NFL Media Building in Inglewood, Calif., April 6, 2023. The studio session was part of a three-day workshop where 25 current and former players got a chance to try their hand in different formats while receiving coaching from network producers and directors. 

 Kyusung Gong, AP Photo

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jason Kelce has excelled as one of the NFL's best offensive linemen for his ability to quickly adjust blocking schemes and make split-second decisions to ensure his quarterback has a clean pocket.

The Philadelphia Eagles center has discovered that translating that to a television or radio audience is more challenging than it seems.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.