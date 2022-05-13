CCHS Fire Choir members stand behind several baskets created by Mason Realty that were raffled off to support the group’s goal of reaching Carnegie Hall this summer. Mason Realty was able to raise $10,000 to bring the choir much closer to their needed total.
Mason Realty members, choir students and supporters gathered to pick winners in the raffle that raised $10,000 for the CCHS choir. From left to right are Jennifer Manning, Eva Raines, Charles Mason, Linda Smith, Jonathan Gorman, Carly Williams, Ally McNabb, Marklee Gregg, Hannah Linderman, Steve Smith and Jackie Stewart. Lucky raffle winners were Addy Smith, Janice Jenkins, Shane Clevenger, Nicole Buchanan, Julie Souder, Macie Reed, Jim Kidrikow, Bob Rouleau and Macky FC West.
VICKIE MASON
CCHS choir member Marklee Gregg draws the ticket of a lucky winner in the Mason Realty fundraiser.
VICKIE MASON
Choir member Ally McNabb reads the name of a winner drawn from a container filled with hundreds of raffle tickets.
VICKIE MASON
Carly Williams, CCHS choir member, looks to announce the name of another winner in the Mason Realty fundraiser.
VICKIE MASON
CCHS choir members watch intently as Hannah Linderman selects a winner of one of the eight prizes in the Mason Realty fundraiser.
VICKIE MASON
Jonathan Gorman claps as the name of another winner is drawn for a number of prizes. The winners were announced live on Facebook.
VICKIE MASON
