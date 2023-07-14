Cocke County’s Colton Sane disrupts the route of a Unaka receiver during their matchup, which was the Fighting Cocks’ second of the day in the Knoxville 7-on-7 Classic at Powell High School on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Knox Central (KY) linebacker Matt Elkins prepares to defend a pass during his team’s matchup against Cocke County as part of the Knoxville 7-on-7 Classic at Powell High School on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Cocke County assistant coach Dewayne Simpson talks to players during a huddle in the midst of the Knoxville 7-on-7 Classic at Powell High School on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
PHOTO BY Jake Nichols
Members of the Alcoa defense come together after a play against Bradley Central during one part of the Knoxville 7-on-7 Classic at Powell High School on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
PHOTO BY Jake Nichols
Cocke County offensive coordinator Casey Ragan looks on during the Fighting Cocks’ last matchup of the day as part of the Knoxville 7-on-7 Classic at Powell High School on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
PHOTO BY Jake Nichols
A member of the Corbin (KY) football team goes through warmups prior to their matchup during the Knoxville 7-on-7 Classic at Powell High School on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
PHOTOS BY Jake Nichols
PHOTO BY Jake Nichols
Cocke County freshman quarterback Spencer Moore Jr. looks to pass during the Knoxville 7-on-7 Classic at Powell High School on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
PHOTO BY Jake Nichols
Members of the CCHS football team break a huddle during one matchup as part of the Knoxville 7-on-7 Classic at Powell High School on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
PHOTO BY Jake Nichols
PHOTO BY Jake Nichols
Cocke County’s Tucker Hembree tries to evade a defender while taking part in the Knoxville 7-on-7 Classic at Powell High School on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
