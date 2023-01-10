Anderson 1

This week, Tennessee baseball pitching coach Frank Anderson was named the 2022 Rawlings Pitching Coach of the Year.

 UTSports.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee baseball pitching coach Frank Anderson was named the 2022 Rawlings Pitching Coach of the Year at the American Baseball Coaches Association Convention over the weekend at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville.

The veteran pitching coach has guided the Tennessee staff to finishes in the top 20 nationally in ERA, WHIP, strikeout-to-walk ratio and walks allowed per nine innings in each of the past four seasons.

