TCU safety Millard Bradford (28) tackles Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. 

 Ashley Landis

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Stetson Bennett waved his cigar like a conductor's baton as he made his way through the confetti and cameras to the SoFi Stadium stage to celebrate his second straight national championship at Georgia.

The top player in Bennett's orchestra Monday night was Brock Bowers, and the California-born tight end made sweet music with his oh-so-Georgia quarterback to seize another title for these magnificent Bulldogs.

