Walters State Community College has announced the President’s List for the fall 2021 semester. The following students earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while carrying at least 12 hours of college credit.
Students from Cocke County named to the list include: : Raemi Maleec Solano and Miranda N. Williams of Cosby; Rebekah Elizabeth Blanchard, Elly Patrica Curtiss and Jonathan-David Isaiah Stokely of Del Rio; Aubrianna D. Brown, Lindsey Kaitlyn Douglas, Jensen Breanne Gregg, Kristian Fox Leslie, Gracie Ada Mathis, Austin Ryan Nelson, Aaron Gage Price, Olivia Grace Sutton and Cody Nathaniel Wilde of Newport; Michael Paul Cavota of Parrotsville.
