NEWPORT—The Coronavirus pandemic has recently brought the world to its knees.
We have watched as the virus has unleashed a negative impact on businesses, churches, charities and our entire economy.
To allow for proper social distancing, multiple state governors have issued “Stay At Home” orders, which discouraged travel and forbade gathering in groups.
Across the nation, these public health concerns have caused numerous car shows, cruise-ins, and automotive events to be postponed or canceled. As a result, the summer and fall calendar is now jammed with multiple shows that overlap, many of which now fall on the same date.
For decades, the Hard Times Street Rod Club has held a June show at Newport City Park. This year, however, the club’s annual Moonshine Rod Run was canceled early on. While we hate to see any club cancel an event, we are hopeful that conditions will improve between now and the weekend of June 20.
With the blessing of HTSRC officers, we have been given the opportunity to move our event to the Saturday they had originally reserved. This works well...as many car enthusiasts were already looking forward to an event on that day.
This year’s rescheduled Cruise Against Cancer will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Newport City Park.
Cruise Against Cancer is fortunate to have a close relationship with The Hard Times Street Rod Club. In fact, that club helped start our annual event which has since raised more than $220,000 for Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group.
Our mission is critical. Every year, hundreds of cancer patients depend on the money raised by Cruise Against Cancer. From utility bills to grocery costs… travel expenses, and other immediate needs, every penny we raise is used to help provide direct and tangible assistance for patients in Cocke, Jefferson, & Sevier counties. In the wake of this unprecedented pandemic and an uncertain economy, these folks will need our help now more than ever before.
As a “rain or shine” event, Cruise Against Cancer has weathered a few storms along the way… This year, however, we are facing our most desperate challenge to date.
In years past, Cruise Against Cancer has achieved donations upwards of $35,000. For this 2020 event to be a success, however, we must fully rely on the continued support and generosity of those who believe in what we do.
Your compassion, quite literally, is what keeps us going. Together, we can still make a difference in the lives of area cancer patients.
As we look ahead to this revised date, we must acknowledge that cancer has no concept of social distancing. Therefore, we trust that folks will use good judgment with regard to attendance.
For instance, if you are sick, or have a weakened immune system, it would likely be best to avoid a crowd. While we all love to stroll around and enjoy classic vehicles, the cars have always been secondary to the cause. If attending our event would make you uncomfortable in any way, we respectfully suggest that you stay home instead.
For those unable to attend in-person, we challenge you to take part in other ways. Online donations can be made by searching for “Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group” (based in Newport, Tennessee) in Facebook Fundraisers or directly through the Network For Good Website. A direct link to our Network For Good page was also printed on the back of this year’s event flyer.
As always, checks payable to “Celebrate Life – Cruise Against Cancer” may be mailed to the following address:
Cruise Against Cancer
c/o Celebrate Life
PO Box 263
Newport, TN 37822
May God bless you all… and thanks again for your support.
Stay well… Stay safe… and Stay tuned to the Cruise Against Cancer Facebook page for updates.
