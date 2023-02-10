Bucs 1

ETSU's women's basketball team emerged with a big win on Thursday, defeating Samford in Birmingham. 

 ETSUBucs.com

HOMEWOOD, Ala. – ETSU women’s basketball made history on Thursday night, defeating Southern Conference leader Samford by a 75-63 final inside the Pete Hanna Center in Homewood, Ala.

The victory matches an ETSU school record for win improvement over two seasons, as ETSU now has 12 more wins than last season. The previous school record was set between the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons, going from nine wins to 21 wins in that span.

