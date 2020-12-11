Adam Marshall, son of Vearl Marshall of Newport, and Denise Pullen of San Diego, California, is teaching English in Kashihara Shi, Nara-Ken, Japan.
He graduated with his Bachelor’s degree from San Diego State University in San Diego, California.
Adam arrived in Japan in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. This delayed his ability to teach until May 2020. He teaches ages 13 to 15.
Adam is loving the opportunities to travel and learn more about Japan and its citizens.
Adam is the grandson of Ruby Marshall Allen and the late Sam Marshall of Newport.
