GRIZZ 1

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, left, dribbles around Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. 

 Craig Mitchelldyer, AP Photo

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 29 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter, and the Memphis Grizzlies withstood a late rally by the Portland Trail Blazers for a 111-106 victory on Wednesday night.

Ja Morant had 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Grizzlies, who led by as many as 17 early in the fourth quarter before the Blazers mounted a comeback. The victory snapped a two-game losing streak.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.