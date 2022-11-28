KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Lady Vols volleyball team heard their name called Sunday night during the NCAA Volleyball Selection Show. Tennessee earned an at-large bid into the field, marking its 17th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
It is the second consecutive trip to the dance for UT and its third under head coach Eve Rackham Watt – 2018, 2021 and 2022. It is also the first time since 2011 and 2012 that the Lady Vols have made back-to-back tournament appearances.
The Lady Vols will travel to Louisville, Kentucky, for the opening two rounds the first weekend of December. Louisville – the No. 4 national seed – will play host to Purdue, Tennessee and Samford.
UT faces Purdue in the first round on Friday at 4 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers enter the tournament with a 20-10 (11-9 Big Ten) record and finished sixth in the Big Ten Conference.
The Orange & White head into the tournament 17-13 overall and 11-7 in SEC play. The Lady Vols finished tied for fourth in the league, a conference with seven bids to the tournament – the most of any conference in the country.
In Tennessee's previous appearances under Rackham Watt, it advanced to the second round of the tournament after first-round wins over Colorado State (2018) and North Carolina (2021).
Nine Lady Vols have tournament experience with Tennessee, while Kylie Robinson made three trips during her time at Oregon.
For Rackham Watt, it is her 11th postseason appearance as a coach – third as head coach. She made the NCAA Tournament eight times as an assistant at North Carolina. Rackham Watt also made four postseason trips as a player.
