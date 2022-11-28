TENN VB 1
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Lady Vols volleyball team heard their name called Sunday night during the NCAA Volleyball Selection Show. Tennessee earned an at-large bid into the field, marking its 17th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

It is the second consecutive trip to the dance for UT and its third under head coach Eve Rackham Watt – 2018, 2021 and 2022. It is also the first time since 2011 and 2012 that the Lady Vols have made back-to-back tournament appearances.

