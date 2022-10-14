MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has finalized an extension keeping coach Penny Hardaway under contract through April 2028.

Wednesday's announcement updates a memo of understanding agreed to in December 2020. The announcement comes two weeks after the NCAA put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand and a fine but declined to punish Hardaway or give the Tigers an NCAA Tournament ban.

