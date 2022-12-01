Richard C. Peterson and wife, Sharyn L. Peterson to Smoky Mountain Treasure LLC, 5th District, $90,000.
Dream View Land Development LLC to Cody James Keys, 5th District, $28,300.
Linda Lee Swift Parmenter to Jessica J. Taylor, 5th District, $17,000.
Wendell Roe Ford, et al, and Phyllis Deanna Ford Smith, Gary Glen Ford, R.D. Ford, Teresa Marlene Ford Webb, and Estate of Ruth Greene Ford, to Oia Rey Doklan, et al, and Kari Rey, 8th District, $259,000.
Diana Demirijan to Errol Douglas French, et al, and Denise Sarhan, 9th District, $170,000.
Herman James and wife, Ruby James to Scott David James and wife, Crystal Seals James, 8th District, $100,000.
Edmund Roger Klaus to Duncan Going, et al, and Doreen Walton, 4th District, $237,000.
Geraldine Hall to Steve Branch and wife, Susan Branch, 4th District, $90,000.
Jeffrey L. Brooks to Carl Lange and wife, Carolyn Lange, 8th District, $715,000.
Lisa M. King to Tara Vanvolkenburg, 5th District, $105,000.
Jay Let Taylor and wife, Teresa Taylor to David Barrett and wife, Mariea Barrett, 1st District, $40,000.
Tammy Kruger Flora to Donna Yvonne Shope and husband, Danny Lee Shope, 6th District, $320,000.
Marzelle Cagle Reece, et al, and Lewis Cagle, Norman C. Cagle, Toye Cagle Messer, Roye K. Cagle, Madeline Cagle, Susan P. Gentry, Carol Ann Dean, Katherine Anders, Estate of Cagle Guynn, Linda Faye Caldwell Anders, Glenda Kay Caldwell Wilson, Wanda Sue Caldwell Cates, Dennis Wayne Caldwell, Estate of Addie Cagle Caldwell, Joyce Caldwell, Danny Ray Caldwell, Norman C. Cagle - Devisee, Lewis Cagle - Devisee, Toye Cagle Messer - Devisee, Roye K. Cagle - Devisee, Marzelle Cagle Reece - Devisee, Estate of Joey Cagle, Personal Representative J. Derreck Whitson, Earl Cagle, Estate of J R Cagle, and John Robert Cagle to Steven F. Hall and wife, Vicki Montgomery Hall, 10th District, $200,000.
Donna G. Holt to Mary Fish, 6th District, $17,000.
Robert Casey Ragan and wife, Jayla Ragan to Sheryl Webb, 6th District, $241,000.
Keryn S. Fogle and husband, Ronald W. Fogle to Bryan Morris, et al, and Stephen Farrell, 9th District, $25,000.
Elbert Carver to Realty Rising LLC, 5th District, $0.
