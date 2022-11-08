VOLS 1

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks to pass as running back Jabari Small (2) sets up to block behind Vols offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins (76) during UT’s loss at Georgia.

 Jake Nichols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Returning to the Anderson Training Center following its first loss of the season, the Tennessee Volunteers got back to work in preparation for the 2022 home finale at the end of the week against Missouri.

It was a gloomy afternoon of football in Athens, Georgia. Between the descending rain and a slower start than the Big Orange would have hoped, Tennessee’s vision of an unbeaten season went by the wayside. But, with lots left to play for and great optimism on the horizon, the team returned to the building energized and ready to build on some weaknesses that came to light Saturday afternoon.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.