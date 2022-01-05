This morning, January 3, 2022, the first words I heard were those on the telephone recorder: "Due to the present snowfall, there will be no school today at Newport Grammar School." How happy I know that made a host of children, but from a historical perspective, I was reminded, as are many of our citizens, roughly ages 45 to 80, of the snowy mornings and the words of the radio announcer, "There WILL be school at Newport Grammar School."
L.W. Vinson was the City School Superintendent and the Principal of Newport Grammar School from 1954 until 1982. He was a firm believer in holding school, no matter the weather or how deep the snow. I am sure that he occasionally got flak over his decision, but those who remember him will tell you that his natural demeanor did not lend itself to confrontation. He was tall, thin and ramrod straight with a gaze and a tone that could squelch irritated parents and unruly children alike.
Behind that façade, some knew him as a kind and thoughtful man with delightful sense of humor. Most never saw that side. On the snow issue, he must have explained hundreds of times that the state required so many days of instruction and as the greatest majority of the student body COULD walk to school, there was no need to cancel school. I myself heard him say, "If I can get here, I think anybody can." Perhaps he also was thinking about children whom he felt would be warmer, safer and better fed than if they stayed at home.
Childish logic felt that Mr. Vinson's decision was based on the fact he had no children and therefore did not understand how much fun children had playing in the snow, whereas the County Superintendent, Mrs. Parrott, was a mother and thus called off the county schools. As I recall, I think it wasn't until the winter of 1960, when I was in the fourth grade, when the snow was so deep that Mr. Vinson cancelled school at NGS for several days.
The first time it snowed when I was in the first grade, my sister and I were walking to school wearing our rubber boots. (We had matching raincoats for rainy days!) I recall seeing a big boy, probably an eighth grader, sliding along College Street on the ice with just his regular shoes. I thought that was so daring. We were told we had to wear boots because if our feet got wet, we might "catch our death of cold."
After that, it might have been an occasional day, but I do not recall any other cancellation until November 1963 when we were out for the day of President Kennedy's funeral, and then in January 1964, we were out because the school's furnace broke down.
The story was told, but never substantiated, that Mr. Vinson was so determined to hold school that if need be, he would walk to the school from his home in West End with chains on his boots. (That may have come from the same source as the story of his "electric paddle.") However, the winter of 1970 had considerable snow, and on one of the days that there was to be school at Newport Grammar School, Mr. Vinson and his car slid off the road. That bit of information made the local news and you can imagine the reaction of the general public!
It was true that most of the students could walk to school, but there was the factor of their safety with cars on the street. Many will remember the big playground/parking lot at the back of the school. One morning when it was a solid sheet of ice, I saw a car slide across sideways. Fortunately, there wasn't an accident but there could have been.
I have also thought about the NGS teachers who lived away from town and had to get to school. During my years as a student there, I recall teachers who lived away from town as well as in Del Rio, Parrottsville, Cosby, Edwina and Greeneville; there were probably days when it was very difficult for them to get there, as there wasn't as much plowing or salting of the roads then. They probably knew better than to complain, because the response likely would have been "You knew our policy when you took this job."
Absent NGS students who lived in the county got a similar response with the phrase "when you CHOSE to come to school here." For missing school, they were given an "unexcused absence" which the NGS administration likened unto a felonious offense with the severest of consequences!
For the county schools, things were entirely different. The roads on which the buses have to travel are curvy and narrow and often do not clear for some time after the main roads do. Thus the county schools had to be out for many days.
Snow days were such a treat for NGS students after they moved onto high school. Of course, they weren't as pleased with making up those days later in the spring. Remember when some days had to be made-up on Saturdays?
Because of the bus routes, impending and unexpected snow often necessitated dismissing school early, but oh the excitement and the chaos! An interesting observation came from those days. If a high school student was asked to stay after school, the response was usually that he rode the bus and had no other way home.
However, often on an early snow dismissal day, the announcement would be made that any students who could provide their own way home were free to leave. Talk about a mass exodus! When the buses arrived, there wouldn't be but a few students to ride on them!
Cocke County did not have a local radio station until 1953. How did folks know that school was cancelled or was it ever cancelled?
The snow could come so fast and so heavy that there were a few times I wondered if it would be hard to get home, even though I lived in town. On one such occasion, my neighbor Mary Catron asked for a ride. The snow was piling up quickly and I was afraid I might have to park at Food City and walk home. Luckily, we made it all the way home.
Any memories of snow include sledding down Washington Avenue. Nearly 100 youngsters lived within four or five blocks, so at night there would always be a crowd with their sleds. Usually there were some adults to chaperone. People could burn trash in 55 gallon drums then, so there could be fires for warming cold hands.
As I recall, Tommy Mooty had the biggest sled; it must have been six feet long and would accommodate several adults or lots of kids for the ride down. As you can imagine, there were all sorts of descents - sitting, lying down, trains and even a few daring ones who tried standing up.
Fourth Street ended at College Street and wasn't then used much as a route to downtown. The hospital wasn't where it is now and Third Street ended at Iris Place, so there wasn't a lot of cross traffic. If the conditions - temperature and depth - were right, you could start up at the top of the hill on Cherokee, turn onto Fifth Street, then onto Washington and go all the way down to Broadway. You had to have built up speed when reaching the level part of lower Washington.
There hasn't been much sledding on Washington Avenue in many years. There are not a lot of youngsters in the neighborhood. It seems that there haven't been snows like there were "in the olden days," a common memory for old folks.
When Fourth Street was opened all the way to Mims Avenue, traffic increased, as it did on Second and Third Streets when the hospital was built on the old high school practice field. It is necessary for a clear access to the hospital, so the surrounding streets are now some of the first ones in town to be salted and scraped, so no good for sledding anymore.
Another fun sledding place was at Carson Springs. If you could get up there and if conditions were right, you could sled all the way down from "the head of Carsons" (where the Baptist Convention Center is now) to Bullard's Orchard, a distance of about three miles. That was fun, but walking back was not! On my one sled experience there, someone had a jeep to pull the sledders back up.
It still snows, sleds are still sold and children still enjoy the rides down the slopes. There are still favorite places for sledding and here's hoping the children are happy and safe when doing it.
