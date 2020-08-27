Abigail Kate Belcher was named the Golden Eagles Scholar for the 2019-2020 academic year at Carson-Newman University.
This award is reserved exclusively for student athletes who produce a grade point average of 3.75 or better.
As a scholar, she will receive a patch to wear on her uniform. Abigail is a member of the Eagles Dance Team.
To celebrate, she is invited to the Eight Annual Scholars Recognition Ceremony in September.
She is the daughter of Paul and Tanya Belcher of Lenoir City and the granddaughter of Ronnie and Janice Gentry of Newport and the late Doc and Betsy Belcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.