Possession: A vehicle was stopped at North Street bridge on Feb. 21 after an officer observed it following too closely to another vehicle and slamming on its brakes on three separate occasions to avoid making contact. The front seat passenger, Crystal Holt, was found to have an active warrant for probation violation. Verbal consent to search the vehicle was was denied by the driver, Billy Holt. K9 Wubba was then deployed and showed a change in behavior on the driver side door (which was the only window on the vehicle that was rolled down). A probable cause search located a small, metal box near the passenger front set containing several empty baggies, syringes, one small bag with suspected heroin/Fentanyl weighing appx. 1 gram. The warrant for Crystal Holt was confirmed and she was arrested for possession, placed in custody and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex. A written warning was issued to Billy Holt for following too closely.
Aggravated assault - domestic: On Feb. 21 deputies responded to 992 Chicken Hollow Road about a domestic dispute involving Casey Rollins. A deputy met at a separate address with the complainant, who stated she had gone to the residence, which belonged to her late mother, to get a few things. She states she was returning to her truck when Rollins was dropped off. Rollins was getting in her face and the complainant said she felt threatened because of Rollins' violent past, use of drugs and is much larger and stronger. The complainant then got her revolver and fired a shot in the air and Rollins backed up and stated "Oh, you f***** up now." The complainant then fired two shots between Rollins' leg, who then got a large rock, threw it at Buckner and struck her truck in the front windshield near where she was sitting. Rollins then got another large rock and threw it a the passenger side, trying to get in the truck. The complainant then fired a fourth shot threw the passenger side window of her truck. The complainant then took off and called 911. A warrant has been issued for Rollins for aggravated assault.
Resisting: On Feb. 23 Izack Hill was observed enter the Dollar General store off Old Highway 411. Hill had several felony warrants out of Sevier County. Hill saw the officers speaking with the individual who drove him to the store and started to run and walk the way and observed the deputy and his K9 partner. Hill was advised to stop and was under arrest. At that time he threw a drink at the officer and attempted to flee on foot. Hill was advised if he did not stop the K9 would be released. He continued to flee at which point the K9 partner was released and bit Hill in the lower leg. Hill was placed under arrest without further incident. He was seen by EMS for treatment and was transported to Cocke County Jail and served with two additional charges or resisting arrest and evading arrest.
Domestic assault: On Feb. 22 a deputy received radio traffic from central dispatch about a vehicle that had its emergency line open and an altercation could be heard in the background. Responding the original GPS location, central dispatch began giving out updated locations of the vehicle before losing it signal and search did not locate the vehicle. AT&T was contacted to provide location on the cell phone the person had been sending out texts for help from. Later, the vehicle was located in the Cherokee National Forest off Gulf Road. The male, Brenton Hilton, was detained. The female stated this happened starting in Gatlinburg over an argument about Hilton cheating on her. She went on to say that while driving from Gatlinburg, Hilton struck her in the face, held her against her will and tried several times to keep her from contacting law enforcement. A laceration was observed on the inside of the complainant's lip as well as markings on the outside of her lip and blood on her left ear. Hilton was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic assault: A deputy responded Feb. 23 to 961 Keener Road in Cosby for people making threats. Contact was made with the complainant who stated that Cedia York had assaulted her. She was observed to have marks on her right shoulder (recorded on bodycam) that she stated came from the assault. A witness stated he was outside during the assault but saw York on the complainant at the door. York denied the assault happened and then started to make statements that did not make sense and was taken into custody. York was being transported to Cocke County Jail Annex and began to yell and have conversations with herself. When asked who she was speaking to, York referenced people who were not present. She was transferred to jail staff.
Possession: On Feb. 23, while on patrol, a deputy observed Rebeckah Holmes driving a vehicle. She was known to have a revoked driver's license. A traffic stop was conducted at 1961 Dark Hollow Road and confirmed her license was revoked and she had active warrants out of Sevier County. She was asked if she anything illegal in the car and pulled a clear, plastic bag of suspected marijuana weighing 4.1 ounces from the driver seat area. A search located a baggie with suspected methamphetamine weighing 1 gram along with digital scales. She was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex. During transport she made several suicidal statements and screamed she wanted to die. Jail staff was notified of the statements upon arrival.
Disorderly conduct: A deputy was dispatched Feb. 24 to the area of Old Highway 411 and Buttercup Way in regard to a male hitting vehicles and climbing on top of a hood, blocking traffic. An older male was observed walking near the double yellow line waving his arms around with several cars blocked from traveling. The unidentified male walked to the front of the patrol vehicle and placed his hands on the hood as if he was under arrest. His pupils were very constricted. He refused to speak. He was then detained but physically refused to get in the patrol car by kicking and attempting to headbutt deputies and tensing up. Once in the car he began hitting the walls of the backseat area. He was transported to Cocke County Jail. His identity was still not able to be ascertained.
Driving while revoked: A vehicle was observed Feb. 24 being operated on Highway 73 by Travis Wilkins with an expired registration. A traffic stop was initiated on Dubs Way. Wilkins was found to have a revoked drier's license and the registration expired November 2022. He was also found to have an active probation violation out of Hamblen County. Wilkins was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail without incident.
DUI: CCSO responded to area of Industrial Road in reference to a possible drunk driver. An off-duty deputy advised dispatch he was behind a possible impaired driver. Dispatch advised the vehicle ran off the roadway just past the Bybee intersection of Holt Town Road and came to a stop. The off-duty deputy stopped with the vehicle and the driver got out and appeared to be pouring out alcohol. The driver was identified as William Ellis Jr, who had restricted pupils and smelled of alcohol. Ellis said he was OK and had left from a friend's house drinking about an hour ago. Ellis performed poorly on field sobriety tests and refused to submit to a blood draw for testing. He said he had three beers and THC in him, no reason for a test. He was transported to Cocke County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.