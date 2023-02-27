Possession: A vehicle was stopped at North Street bridge on Feb. 21 after an officer observed it following too closely to another vehicle and slamming on its brakes on three separate occasions to avoid making contact. The front seat passenger, Crystal Holt, was found to have an active warrant for probation violation. Verbal consent to search the vehicle was was denied by the driver, Billy Holt. K9 Wubba was then deployed and showed a change in behavior on the driver side door (which was the only window on the vehicle that was rolled down). A probable cause search located a small, metal box near the passenger front set containing several empty baggies, syringes, one small bag with suspected heroin/Fentanyl weighing appx. 1 gram. The warrant for Crystal Holt was confirmed and she was arrested for possession, placed in custody and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex. A written warning was issued to Billy Holt for following too closely.

Aggravated assault - domestic: On Feb. 21 deputies responded to 992 Chicken Hollow Road about a domestic dispute involving Casey Rollins. A deputy met at a separate address with the complainant, who stated she had gone to the residence, which belonged to her late mother, to get a few things. She states she was returning to her truck when Rollins was dropped off. Rollins was getting in her face and the complainant said she felt threatened because of Rollins' violent past, use of drugs and is much larger and stronger. The complainant then got her revolver and fired a shot in the air and Rollins backed up and stated "Oh, you f***** up now." The complainant then fired two shots between Rollins' leg, who then got a large rock, threw it at Buckner and struck her truck in the front windshield near where she was sitting. Rollins then got another large rock and threw it a the passenger side, trying to get in the truck. The complainant then fired a fourth shot threw the passenger side window of her truck. The complainant then took off and called 911. A warrant has been issued for Rollins for aggravated assault.

