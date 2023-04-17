The Newport Parks and Recreation Department is housed at 433 Prospect Avenue in the top floor of the Newport Community Center — a 36,144-square-foot a facility that is open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
In the front office of the community center, one can find Parks and Recreation Director Tim Dockery.
Dockery has held the position since 1994, all the while fulfilling a mission statement that is based in remaining "committed to excellence in providing in diversity of leisure services to the community."
"This includes providing adequate facilities to address recreational needs, providing maintenance of facilities to ensure safety and extend period of use, and provide recreational programs to enable the participation of all regardless of age, sex, color, or creed. This commitment to excellence must be obvious in the area of facilities availability and recreation services."
To that end, Dockery has spearheaded everything from the building’s rules and resurgence after a 1993 blizzard, to the installation of new technology, RecDesk, in order to better communicate with citizens who use the city’s Parks and Recreation areas and services.
“Anytime you pay to play, reserve facilities — any of that is done on RecDesk,” said Dockery. “So are background checks, CPR tests and other things.“
He also emphasized that the technology has enabled the department to simultaneously message each child within a specific program, which has been of extreme help in unforeseen circumstances such as practice cancelations or facility unavailability.
When visitors enter, they can rest easily knowing the department has utilized the S.A.F.E. — Same Access For Everyone — system in order to streamline its entryways and exits.
They will be greeted by new faces too, such as city athletics coordinator Francisco Garcia.
But they can also park in a redesigned lot, which combined with the new doors, windows and precautionary measures for a total price of $130,000 over four years — a price well worth it, according to Dockery.
“It has made all the difference in the world,” he said.
Inside the community center, which also serves as a home base for the Newport/Cocke County Museum and Newport/Cocke County Partnership, people can find several different recreational options.
They are as follows: an Olympic-size swimming pool that spans 50 meters; a basketball and volleyball court; a racquetball court; a gymnastics room; a concession stand with a kitchen; a meeting room that can be divided into three sections; another full kitchen; a conference room; a fitness room; a game room; a maintenance workshop; and the lobby and receptionist area.
The department also hosts recreation league sports that include pickle ball, recreation youth basketball, Smoky Mountain Little League, the Newport/Cocke County swim team, and now, girls’ volleyball for ages 11 and older since the city and county departments have come together for the newest venture.
There are also several events throughout the year: Fireflies Flicks, a summer series of movies held at the Newport City Park; Trick or Treat at the Track, a safe and fun alternative to door to door trick or treating feature help from local businesses, and the annual Easter egg hunt at Newport City Park — ranging from ages 0-10 with children separated into one- to three-year interval groups.
Per the City of Newport website, the Parks and Recreation department also oversees a skate park, located at 103 East Ayre Street.
It is open from 12 pm to 8 pm on Saturdays, 12 pm to 7 pm on Sundays, is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays and is open Wednesday through
Friday from 4 pm to 8 pm.
Aside from the skate park and the building on Prospect Avenue, there are several playgrounds and other outdoor areas managed by the Parks and Rec department.
The Newport Grammar School sports complex, Newport City Park and Fred M. Valentine Jr. River Park all fall under the department’s jurisdiction.
So do the aforementioned playgrounds — Eve Babb Sexton Greenway and Trailhead, Bryant Town Park, White Oak Community Playground, Filbert and Fifth Basketball Court and Green Space, Kiwanis Playground within the NGS complex and Pet Milk Community Playground, which is the second-most used facility aside from Newport City Park.
Aside from what has already been fulfilled and what is done on a daily basis, the department is also looking toward the future.
That has meant a 10-year master plan, which includes all the satellite parks mentioned above, and it includes a 319-page document that is available under the Parks and Recreation tab under CityofNewport.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.