Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney and Lily and Nicholas from North Carolina came by on Friday, Easter weekend, and drove their truck and pulled their camper and took me and Dora Kate Stokely to Brevard, North Carolina, to the Davison River Campground, where we stayed five nights.
While we were there, we went to Moore Cove Falls, Bridal Falls, Lookin Glass Falls, and to Slick Rock Falls. On Tuesday, Anthony Haney came to the campground and ate breakfast with us. Curtis and his children went fishing. Rodney Haney came on Saturday and ate breakfast with us and drove Dora Kate and me back home.
While we were camping, we visited the Connemara Farm and Goat Dairy. We also visited the Carl Sandburg home and his wife, Lillian.
While we were camping, we walked a lot. One day, Dora Kate and I walked five miles and Curtis and his family walked seven miles. Dora Kate and I were very tired.
On Easter weekend, Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney and Rochell Sweeten and Cherrish from North Carolina spent the weekend.
Regina Haney and Rochell Sweeten visited Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Lunsford and Linda O'Dell.
Easter Sunday dinner guests of Dora Kate Stokely were Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler, Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney and Lily, Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney, Rochell Sweeten and Cherrish, Mr. and Mrs. Billy Jenkins, Jeff Strom, Jennie Fann, and Henry Haney.
Supper guests of Dora Kate Stokely on Tuesday were Mr. and Mrs. Billy Jenkins, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney, and Tyler Haney.
I went to Round Mountain Church on Wednesday and Tyler Haney, our grandson, preached his first message. Wayne would have been so proud and happy. I sure was happy and proud of him. He did a wonderful job.
Rose Norwood and Gale Dunn visited Bonnie Turner and Vonda on Wednesday.
Get well wishes to Angel Cogdill. She is in the hospital. Rose Norwood and Gale Dunn visited her while she was in the hospital.
Get well wishes to Wanda Cogdill. She is on the sick list. Her sister, Edna, is staying and caring for her. Rose Norwood and Gale Dunn were visiting them and they also visited Judy Norwood and Maudie Reece.
On Sunday, Rick Smith, Glenda Phillips, and Rose Norwood went out and ate lunch and went to visit Mr. and Mrs. Lee Allen Dalton and children.
Get well prayers go to Wayne and Susan Dalton and Milburn Shelton.
