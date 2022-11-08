On Friday night, 16 seniors played their last game in a Cosby football uniform.
But it was also the final outing for Kevin Hall, who has spent 20 years on The Hill, 12 as head coach.
The final moments of his career fit the mood when Hall told his team the news the week prior.
“I think they were surprised, but we’ve got a good thing,” he said. “Players, coaches and parents are real supportive. And they know they’ll be taken care of. And that’s the big thing.”
Hall hugged dozens of players after the loss, tearing up and patting each one on the back.
He shared embraces with his assistant coaches, each of whom took time to share exactly why they’re so grateful for his leadership.
And he spoke a few final words of wisdom to a group for which he will still advocate, albeit from a different role than the one he has occupied for so long.
“I’m not usually one for all that cliché stuff,” he said, his voice becoming choked with emotion.
Then, Hall delivered perhaps the most cliché — yet heartfelt — message he could have summoned.
“Stay low, boys,” he said, his voice cracking with the final few words uttered in the film Friday Night Lights. “Keep those feet moving. In football. And in life. No matter what.”
Going forward, Hall won’t be delivering speeches. But he will be around the program as much as possible.
“I enjoy being up there and love what I’m doing,” he explained. “It just takes a lot of time. There’s a lot of stuff up there that I want to accomplish that I can’t do and still devote as much time to coaching as I’d have to.
“You have to remember, coaching and teaching makes two jobs. So I’ve spent 85-90 hours a week up there for years.”
Still, with the program at 50-plus players, why is now the time to step away?
Well, that’s exactly it, Hall said.
Cosby football is the healthiest it’s ever been, and he sees that as the perfect segue to new leadership.
“I’ve got a really good coaching staff up there,” he said. “We’re good financially, facility-wise we’re in good shape, a lot of administrative support. It’s just time to let somebody else give it a try.”
Who will that somebody else be? Hall isn’t ready to divulge that part yet.
But he is certain about one thing — the program is in good hands.
And, if he has anything to say about it, the Eagles are headed for even brighter days in the future.
“That’s kind of been my goal,” he said. “We want to win, but I want the program to be strong. I want it to last, and I want kids to be able to participated and have something to be proud of.”
