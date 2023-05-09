The Cocke County baseball team has experienced a rollercoaster of emotions the last few days.
On Monday and Tuesday of last week, CCHS held its alumni night and Senior Night, bringing back 12 alumni on Monday before saying goodbye to five seniors on Tuesday.
48 hours after that, the mood shifted when the Big Red gave up a five-run lead en route to a 9-8 loss that moved them into the loser’s bracket of the District 2-3A Tournament.
Things did not improve much from there, as CCHS dropped its Friday night matchup to Cherokee by a score of 16-0 to bring a premature end to its 2023 season.
The Fighting Cocks’ season drew to a close at 8-23 overall with a 1-13 mark in conference play.
They went 2-11 at home and 2-13 during the day, and there was also a trend that included a combined mark of 3-39 when the opponent scored first and in the first inning.
Holt leads All-District picks
Despite the season coming to an end, Cocke County saw a bit of success recently with the announcement of several All-District selections.
Sophomore Sway Holt earned Catcher of the Year honors for District 2-3A, while Dylan Jackson and Isaac Dorsey were both named All-District.
Senior Zeke Cortez and sophomore Trent Leas racked up Honorable Mention honors.
Holt led the Fighting Cocks with a .288 batting average this season, knocking in 14 runs on 21 hits with 15 RBI and a slugging percentage of .315.
He also anchored CCHS on defense, totaling a 3.92 ERA on the mound with his work behind the plate to finish with 104 putouts, 39 assists and 12 pick-offs.
“Sway had an outstanding sophomore season,” said CCHS coach Andy Chrisman. “For him to be this good already, the sky is the limit. He wound up being the catcher of the year for our league, but he was the MVP of our team. He was our best catcher, best pitcher, and even had our highest batting average.”
As far as Holt’s catching ability specifically, Chrisman detailed what has made the sophomore such a force behind the plate.
“His arm behind the plate is what makes him such a good catcher,” said Chrisman. “He’s got a very quick release and a good baseball IQ. He threw out 20 runners trying to steal on him this season. Some teams wouldn’t even try to steal because they knew he was so good at it.
“He could shut down the run game by himself. Our pitchers just had to be quick enough to the plate to give him a chance. He continued to work and get better at blocking and receiving as the year went on. We are very excited about how good he can be the next two seasons.“
Beyond the numbers — an allusion to the next portion of this article — Holt has emerged as a young leader for the Fighting Cocks.
“The funny thing about Sway is he’s been the voice of the team the last two years, even as a freshman,” said Chrisman. “If they want to ask the coaches something, they’ll send Sway to do it.
“He’s got a great personality and isn’t afraid of anything. He’s got a very bright future on and off the field.
Aside from Holt’s success, Jackson led Cocke County in several categories: slugging percentage (.382), hits (24), triples (3), total bases (34), at-bats (89), games played (31) and game starts (tied with Leas, Isaac Dorsey and Cortez at 31).
The same went for Cortez, who totaled an on base percentage of .490 with 27 runs scored, 14 hits by pitch, 18 stolen bases on 22 steal attempts and 31 games played and started.
Leas led the team with 25 RBI, 2 sac flies, and he was tied with Cortez for most plate appearances at 100, as well as Jackson, Cortez and Dorsey for most starts at 31.
Dorsey hit the lone home run of the season, a solo shot to center in Cocke County’s win over Cosby.
Beyond the numbers
As this piece alluded to earlier, though, anyone who follows a team of Andy Chrisman’s would know that this club is about more than statistics.
It goes beyond the hits made or the balls caught and focuses on the relationships within the program — regardless of the year one graduates.
That was put on display last week, as CCHS brought 12 alumni — some fathers or brothers of current players — onto the field for Homecoming.
And it was reinforced the next night, as Chrisman bear-hugged five seniors who have now played their final games in black and red — but whose impact will be felt long after last Friday’s loss.
“This class is special,” summarized Chrisman. “Every one is in their own way, but I’ve gotten really attached to these guys, and I’m really proud of the way they’ve led this team.
“Watching Zeke grow from being the little brother to being the older guy, watching Dylan Jackson figure it out, and Dorsey is a guy that feels like he’s as old as me. He came in as a freshman and acted like he was 30.
“And it’s kind of the same with Gudger, who broke his arm and didn’t get to play his freshman season. And then Hunter Smith, who is a valuable part of our team with a positive attitude.”
For CCHS, this group is one that battled through the Covid-19 shutdown during its freshman season, yet remained undeterred and excited when starting again the next year.
“The way that they jumped right in, that’s what’s special to me,” said Chrisman. “And watching them grow up is the coolest part. The bus rides, taking them out to eat, the practices — we see everything they did to prepare themselves and the way they lead the team. Just very proud of them.”
Now, that group has joined a list of alumni that Chrisman can literally reel off in a flash.
“Missy had me double checking a list, and I was telling her what year guys graduated that played for me without even looking,” said Chrisman last week.
“She was like, ‘How are you doing that?’ And I said, ‘They’re my boys.’ I know when they graduated, what they’re doing now, and I love each and every one of them.
“The wins are nice, and I love the game of baseball. But it’s these guys that I’m here for.”
