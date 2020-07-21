Mrs. Terry Lynne Gill McAfee, age 56, of Newport, went to her heavenly home Friday, July 17, 2020 at Newport Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents Billy and Margaret Gill; son-in-law Tony Widener, sisters Cathy Roberts, Diane Cline and Becky Owens.
Survivors include her loving husband of forty years Todd McAfee; son Michael McAfee and daughter Maggie (Billy) Cupp all of Newport; grandchildren James Hurst III, Cabrin Demaronville “Stormy Night”, Lynn Hurst, Michael Todd McAfee Jr. and Cooper James McAfee; sisters Billy Shanken of Knoxville, Janet Tackett of Ohio and Tracey (Todd) Steele of Arkansas; brother Trent (Debera) McAfee of Ohio. Additional survivors include a special daughter Christy Wilson of Morristown, several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Costner-Maloy to help cover the final expense.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
