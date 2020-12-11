Orten McClellen Norris, Jr., age 55, of Cosby, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orten McClellen, Sr. and Betty Jean Norris, and father-in-law, R.L. Green all of Cosby, and nephew, Bradlee Hawkins of Arizona, and grandchild, Baby Goggin.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Charlene G. Norris, daughter, Beverly Norris, son, Jordan Norris, son-in-law, Patrick Goggin, grandson, Makiah Norris, granddaughter, Aurora Goggin all of Cosby, sister, Lynn (Robert) Green of Cosby, brothers, Tim (Dina) Norris of Arizona, Nathan (Susan) Norris, Bryon (Teresa) Norris, Jim (Robin) Norris, John (Wilma) Norris, Ben (Ila Grace) Norris, mother-in-law, Linda Green, sisters-in-law, Wanda Green Hall,, Jennifer Dalton all of Cosby, and thirty-six nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at Brown Funeral Home. The funeral will begin at 7:00pm with Pastor Robert Green officiating. Burial will take place Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Ramsey Cemetery in Cosby.
Those who wish to attend the services are urged to comply with CDC recommendations on social distancing and strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Orten M. Norris, Jr.
