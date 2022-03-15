NEWPORT—Fuel costs are still on the rise due to supply shortages, which has left many wondering how they will cover the increased expense. Many of the county’s departments are trying to answer that same question.
Members of the County Board of Education (BOE) met last week, and they received an update on the school system’s plan to adjust to the inflated fuel costs.
Chris Norton, Transportation Department Supervisor, told the board cost cutting measures will be taken to help alleviate the issue, but additional funds will be needed.
“Based on the numbers we have surpassed our projections for the year, and if things continue we’ll be over our budget,” Norton said.
“The fuel costs have had an impact on everything, including the parts, tires and lubricants that go into the vehicles. We are looking at cutting costs and usually have a cushion, but not this year.”
Casey Kelley, Assistant Director of Schools, said the “worry” number for the school system is $5.90 per gallon for diesel fuel. The current cost of diesel sets below $5.25 at most locations, but that number will surely increase over the final months of the school year.
The Director of Schools, Manney Moore, said buses travel an average of 4,600 miles per day as they drive across Cocke County. He estimated that each bus gets an average of 8 mpg. Another major consideration is the travel expenses associated with spring sports and field trips.
Patricia Ellison serves as Supervisor of Special Education, Homebound Coordinator and works with Federal Programs for the school system. She has worked closely with others to draft the ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) budget for funds provided by the federal government.
Ellison said a portion of those funds could be reallocated to cover fuel costs. The school system will be the recipient of a grant that will help cover transportation costs for summer school, which would allow the funds to be transferred to cover the immediate need.
“You still have funds in ESSER that are meant to be used to help with learning loss,” Ellison said. “It looks like we won’t have to use those funds right now for summer school. If the grant comes through to pay for that the money can go into the fuel line. It will still count toward learning loss, because you are transporting kids to school.”
Shortages haven’t played a major role in terms of the school system’s supply of food for children, but the increase in costs are tugging at the purse strings.
Rebekah Fisher, Food Service Supervisor, said Cocke County is part of a 14 county group that purchases commodities through a bidding process. A new contract was recently enforced with a increased delivery fee and minimum order amount of $750, according to Fisher.
Fisher said that grant funds have been diverted toward the summer months to help cover future increases.
“We’re doing ok right now just paying a little more,” Fisher said. “Things are negotiable since we are part of a big 14 county group that bids out commodities. Each has suppliers that will meet our needs. The USDA is over this and will give us bonus items that others don’t take. We never turn them down. The grant we have received will be deferred until July to help with the increase in food costs.”
Kelley told board members things are tough, but the school system is “making it” in the food and transportation departments.
Board members briefly discussed and approved an increase to the daily pay for substitute teachers. Non-certified substitutes will receive $75 per day at the beginning of the next pay period.
Kelley said the school system will have to reallocate roughly $42,000 to cover the increase for the next few months. He noted that 33% of all substitute usage occurs over the final two months of the school year.
The new rate for substitutes will put the system on par with surrounding counties like Jefferson. It will take roughly $125,000 to pay substitutes over a full year at the increased amount.
The Board of Education will meet again on Thursday, April 14 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.