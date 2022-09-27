GRIZZ 1

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant reacts in the final minute during Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, May 13, 2022. Morant borrowed a professional camera for photos of his teammates and even reporters covering the Grizzlies' Media Day, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. 

 Tony Avelar, AP Photo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — All-Star point guard Ja Morant borrowed a professional camera for photos of his teammates, even turning the lens on reporters covering the Memphis Grizzlies' media day Monday.

Ziaire Williams, going into his second NBA season, used a disposable camera from the podium and asked everyone to smile.

