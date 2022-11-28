Deion 1

FILE - Jackson State coach Deion Sanders gets his team's attention during the Southern Heritage Classic NCAA college football game against Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Deion Sanders confirmed Monday, Nov. 28, the University of Colorado is among multiple head coaching jobs he’s been offered.

 Patrick Lantrip, AP Photo

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders said Monday that a report stating Colorado has offered him its head coaching job is true and he has also received interest from other schools.

The Jackson State coach didn't say whether he's considering any of the opportunities, including trying to turn around the Buffaloes' beleaguered program.

