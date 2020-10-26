Frankie G. Munn, born January 3, 1939 in Hartsell, South Carolina, passed away April 1, 2020.
Frankie was a mill worker by trade with Sonoco Paper Products.
He was a supervisor for Sonoco for 29 years at the Newport Plant.
He was a loving father, grandpa and great grandpa.
He was an avid golfer and when his sons were small, he took a big part in Little League football.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Munn and his mother, Margarette Munn, brothers, Cecil Munn and Ronnie Munn of Hartsville, South Carolina, and sister, Celeste Munn Crowley also of Hartsville.
He is survived by his sons, Donald (Robin) Munn, Ronald (Laura) Munn, Rusty Munn and daughter, Stacy Munn, grandchildren, Leslie (Allen) Overholt, Sam Munn (Katilin), Lauryn Munn and Dustin Munn, great-grandchildren, Hadlee Overholt and Khori Overholt.
He is also survived by his brothers, Bobby Munn, Jimmy Munn, Jackie Munn, and Wayne Munn and sister, Susan Mills.
A memorial service will be held November 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Union Cemetery, Morrell Springs Road, Section M-A.
