Failure to comply with child support: Sevier County Sheriff's Office contacted CCSO dispatch on Nov. 26 in reference to someone by the name of Matthew Lane with warrants out of Cocke County for failure to comply with child support. A deputy then met with a Sevier County deputy at Bush's Cafe to complete the transfer from their custody. Lane began saying he was sick and vomited on the ground. He was asked if he needed to be seen by EMS, to which he refused. He was then transported to the Cocke County Jail without incident.

Criminal trespass: On Nov. 26 a deputy responded to call dispatch received from an employee at Parrott's Place, 101 N. Hwy. 340, that a male by the name of Sid Buckner was "bothering customers" and wanted him to leave. Dispatch records showed Buckner had previously been trespassed from the store by deputies in March. Buckner was advised he had previously been trespassed and was now under arrest for criminal trespass. He was transported to the Cocke County Jail without incident.

