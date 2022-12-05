Failure to comply with child support: Sevier County Sheriff's Office contacted CCSO dispatch on Nov. 26 in reference to someone by the name of Matthew Lane with warrants out of Cocke County for failure to comply with child support. A deputy then met with a Sevier County deputy at Bush's Cafe to complete the transfer from their custody. Lane began saying he was sick and vomited on the ground. He was asked if he needed to be seen by EMS, to which he refused. He was then transported to the Cocke County Jail without incident.
Criminal trespass: On Nov. 26 a deputy responded to call dispatch received from an employee at Parrott's Place, 101 N. Hwy. 340, that a male by the name of Sid Buckner was "bothering customers" and wanted him to leave. Dispatch records showed Buckner had previously been trespassed from the store by deputies in March. Buckner was advised he had previously been trespassed and was now under arrest for criminal trespass. He was transported to the Cocke County Jail without incident.
Possession of schedule I / possession of narcotic equipment: A deputy was dispatched on Nov. 26 to the Exxon station at 1103 West Highway 25-70 in reference to a possible overdose. An employee pointed out the vehicle and a male, identified as Brandon Miller, was on a cell phone. His speech was noted to sometimes be slurred. He was asked for his driver's license and stated it was revoked. He was found to have an active capias warrant. An opened black case with a scale commonly used for weighing narcotics and some syringes commonly used in the consumption of narcotics were observed inside the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, a small glass container with 7.55 grams of a white powdery substance was also found. In plain sight were some small measuring spoons with residue and small Ziploc baggie. He also had $664 in cash on his person that was seized. Miller was then transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Violation of probation: A deputy responded on Nov. 25 to the Exxon gas station for reports of a female in and out of consciousness, identified as Amanda Raper. She stated she was sitting there doing her makeup until her boyfriend got off work. It was learned she had a warrant for violation of probation and was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
