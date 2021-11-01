During yet another atypical year in which postsecondary students and institutions faced ongoing health, economic, and academic challenges, the most recent data show Tennessee’s independent colleges and universities awarded 20,158 degrees in the 2020-2021 academic year—on par with degrees awarded the previous year.
Continuing a trend of strong academic completion, the number of high-quality degrees awarded by Tennessee’s private non-profit colleges and universities has jumped nearly 18% during the last decade. TICUA institutions have awarded more than 100,000 degrees in just the last five years.
Among the more than 20,000 degrees, 937 associate degrees were awarded, a record number for TICUA institutions and an 18% year over year increase from the previous year, suggesting more students continue to seek a two-year degree at Tennessee’s four-year colleges and universities. Data also shows that many students chose to extend their education throughout the pandemic, with nearly 1,000 doctoral degrees awarded, a 12% year over year increase.
“Tennessee’s private non-profit colleges have remained innovative and flexible, focused more than ever on providing personalized instruction and supporting student financial needs to help them prepare for their future and complete their degrees,” said Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA) President Dr. Claude Pressnell.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s interruptions since the spring of 2020, TICUA institutions worked with their students to help them graduate on time. The 2020-2021 total degrees awarded dipped only slightly (less than 2%) from the 2018-2019 pre-COVID period.
“Students from around our state, the nation, and the world are receiving high-value, in-demand degrees from our outstanding Tennessee institutions,” said Pressnell. “We salute all of our member institutions and the important work they are doing to serve students, our communities, and our state.”
Other 2020-2021 Highlights:
● The most popular degrees awarded were in the fields of Healthcare (4,450), Business (3,780), and Education (2,428).
● TICUA institutions awarded over 2,900 STEM degrees.
● 24% of undergraduate degrees were awarded to adults (25 and over).
Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association is made up of 34 institutions and counts among its membership each independent, non-profit, regionally accredited college and university in Tennessee with a traditional arts and science curriculum.
In addition, there are several non-profit, regionally accredited members that specialize in such fields as medicine, dentistry, optometry, and fine arts.
In fall 2019, TICUA member colleges and universities throughout the state enrolled over 81,000 students and employed nearly 21,000 faculty and staff. For more information about TICUA, please visit our website at www.ticua.org
