Lady Vols 1

Tennessee's Jillian Hollingshead (53) looks to sink a free-throw during her team's Monday night matchup at Mississippi State. The Lady Vols fell 91-90 in double overtime in Starkville. 

 UTSports.com

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The Lady Vols suffered a 91-90 loss to Mississippi State on Monday night in a double-overtime thriller that featured 17 lead changes and 14 ties inside Humphrey Coliseum.

Senior Rickea Jackson recorded a double-double to lead UT (17-9, 9-2 SEC), tying her season highs of 28 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Jillian Hollingshead recorded the first double-double of her career with 18 points and 12 rebounds, setting career highs in both categories. Junior Tess Darby was also in double figures, turning in 10 points on the night.

